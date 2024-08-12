Tom Cruise stuns with spectacular roof jump and riveting motorbike stunts at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Tom Cruise was chosen as the showstopper of the Paris Olympics 2024 and he proved why. The actor is known for performing all of the dangerous stunts in his movies and did it again at the closing ceremony of the Olympics. He gave the ceremony a Hollywood touch as he jumped off the roof of Strate De France, one of the largest stadiums and landed on stage. Cruise made jaw dropped with his stunt at the Olympics and the audience welcomed him with cheers. Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Also Read: ‘Wrong player': Former NBA All-Star rips LeBron James' MVP win; Captain LeMerica announces LA2028 status

Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping act at Olympics closing ceremony

Cruise jumping off the roof was just where his act at the closing ceremony began. As he landed on the stage, he was welcomed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass who received the Olympics baton from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. The baton was then given to the Mission Impossible actor who then hopped on his motorcycle along with the baton and rode out of the stadium, symbolising the baton being passed from Paris to LA.

By The Way by Red Hot Chilli Peppers played in the background as the actor rode the bike on the streets of Paris and then drove into a plane, as reported by Variety.

A pre-recorded video followed this stunt where Cruise dived with a parachute from a plane and landed near the Hollywood sign. To mark the host of the next Olympics, the actor stuck the five rings of the Olympics to the sign after he landed.

Cruise was a regular at the Olympic games this summer as he was first spotted at the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 27 followed by his appearance at a few competitions along with other celebrities like Ariana Grande, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Jessica and more. A day before the opening ceremony, he was named the Knight of the Legion of Honour by Rachita Dati, culture minister of France.

Also Read: Noah Lyles' mother accuses Olympics security of not helping her son as he collapses on track: ‘They ignored me’

Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles

Paris has set new standards for the Olympic Games by hosting most of their games at iconic landmarks such as Place de la Concorde, the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles and the Grand Palais. They also brought top celebrities for the grand opening ceremony including Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

It will exciting to see how the Summer Games will be hosted in the City of Angels. LA Mayor Bass told Reuters on Friday in Paris, “will really show the diversity and the international character of our city. And we do have Hollywood, so I expect a lot of magical opportunities, which might begin at the closing ceremony.”