Angelina Jolie totally shuts Brad Pitt out as he wants to be there for son Pax after bike crash

The Jolie-Pitt family drama is far from over. Amid heightened tensions of several children of the former Hollywood couple dropping their father, Brad Pitt's surname, a near-fatal accident also took them all for an unexpected ride of emotions. Brad Pitt Reportedly Heartbroken Over Son Pax's Serious Bike Accident, Unable to Contact Him.

Pax Jolie, Angelina and Brad's son, was recently hospitalised with head injuries following a reported helmetless accident that resulted in the 20-year-old‘s e-bike crashing into a car. Despite the heart-rending path the family is on, Pitt still seems to have no direct contact with his son, with sources saying that the Salt actress has “totally shut him out," given the Troy actor’s alleged “history of physical abuse," ridding him of a good example as a father.

An insider, presumably privy to Brad's side of the narrative, further pushed vitriol against Jolie, claiming she has “poisoned the kids against him.”

Brad Pitt ‘practically out of the picture’ for his family

“From Brad’s perspective it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him,” a source told InTouchWeekly. “She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him.”

The unnamed insider also mentioned Pitt “would love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids, but she's managed to turn them against him so much he's practically out of the picture.”

“So to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair,” the source added. The person commenting on the issue also described Pax's accident as an “accident” vis a vis how the family was grappling with while in “a state of shock.”

Finding some common ground, the source said, “It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.”

Is Brad Pitt in contact with his kids?

As Pitt and Jolie's legal tussle over their French winery continues, the former barely has any contact with his older children. While he still has legal rights to spend time with the younger ones, his engagement with them has also been “limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."

Years later, Pitt has teamed up with George Clooney again for one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Wolfs. Although the film hasn't even made it to theatres yet, its sequel is already in the works.

Another recent TMZ exclusive revealed that while the 60-year-old Hollywood A-lister hasn't been in contact with his son for years,” he's “grateful” to finally receive some updates on him through “concerned people around the family.”

Pax's alarming accident occurred in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles on July 29. Eye-witness Lola Cavalli told ET that she tried to apply pressure to his head to stop the bleeding. Though she did not see “a lot of blood” gushing out of his head at the time, “his mouth was filled with blood,” something she noticed when he tried to speak.