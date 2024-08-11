Taylor Swift's Wembley concerts to beef up security forces after foiled terror plot in Vienna

London will again be decked in shades of love for Taylor Swift when she takes to the Wembley Stadium stage later this August. However, the sinister undertones of the near-fatal foiled terror plot in Vienna, Austria, that resulted in the pop diva's shows being cancelled earlier for safety reasons aren't lost on authorities. FILE PHOTO: Singer Taylor Swift performs at her concert for the international "The Eras Tour" in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2024. (REUTERS)

London officials are pushing the bar with intense security measures, specifically deployed to keep potential threats in check. From August 15 through 20, Swift will resume her ongoing leg of the Eras Tour, which will also conclude her international schedule for the record-smashing, wildly hit world tour before returning to North America. In the meantime, TMZ reports that her forthcoming three-night shows at the iconic Wembley stop will focus on beefing up private security measures for counterterrorism in the wake of the foiled Vienna terror scheme.

In addition to the local police being on alert, the concert venue has now also reportedly opted for private security forces.

London beef us security for Taylor Swift's Wembley concerts

Although Wembley is already said to have high-level security plans in action, the current circumstances, with London streets rife with riots and chaos, have added to potential fears and concerns. The alarming thoughts are only going to escalate with Taylor's approaching concert schedule, as the venue is expected to be packed on all sides, with an army of fans gathering in one place while others also swarm outside the stadium.

Even when fans have failed to snag tickets to the pop star's sold-out shows, they've found a way to attend the gig, even if from a distance. her Munich shows in July already stand testament to the fans' frenzy as people amounting to five figures stationed themselves atop the Olympic Hill for a free viewing of her concert in Germany.

After three suspects were arrested for allegedly planning a terror attack to kill as many people as possible at Taylor's show in Vienna, officials confirmed that cancellations of the Austria dates would have no impact on her London shows. London Metropolitan Police said, “There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.”

How does private security forces' partnership with the police work in such cases?

Despite the outward calm, it's clear that authorities are ready to take any swift action if needed. Ben Knott, operation director at FGH Security in England, told the media outlet that private security firms' involvement amid the emphasis on heightened security will be to detect any suspicious people in the crowd.

Knot added that they will especially be vigilant of someone scanning the venue for cameras and police, which would ultimately be a foreboding sign pushing security ahead. However, counterterrorism security forces generally tend to follow their strategy of feigning a friendly outlook with suspicious individuals, asking them if they need help with anything. As soon as the officials sense danger coming their way, the police intercept.