ISIS suspect reveals horrific terror plot to drive car into fans at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, ‘danger was real’

Chilling details have emerged from the shocking confession of a 19-year-old teen arrested in connection with a planned terror plot at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Terror suspect’s admission has unveiled the horrifying scale of the plot. A screen displays a photo of a man arrested in connection with an Islamist attack plot that caused the cancellation of the Vienna leg of a tour by Taylor Swift.(AFP)

Austrian authorities have revealed that the threat was far more serious than initially feared. According to Deputy Cabinet Chief Daniel Kosak, the plans were "very specific" and the danger was "very real." He further added, "the main perpetrator who was arrested has made a full confession. The original tip-off from foreign services referred to a lone perpetrator. The DSN has uncovered the network that was also involved."

The Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna was set to host three sold-out Taylor Swift shows starting today. The venue was expected to draw a crowd of approximately 170,000 fans.

Who plotted the Taylor Swift concert attack? All we know about the main suspect

19-year-old Austrian teen with North Macedonian roots was arrested by the Austrian authorities after they foiled his terror plot. Name of the suspect has not been made public due to Austrian privacy law. He has been linked to ISIS after he uploaded an oath of allegiance to the terror outfit on an internet account a few weeks ago.

The unnamed suspect had downloaded manuals for bomb making and investigators found homemade explosives, detonators and hydrogen peroxide at his residence in Ternitz, south of Vienna, reports reveal. Investigators also found videos and screenshots of home laboratories on both suspects' phones.

Neither of the two suspects arrested had concert tickets.

ISIS suspect confesses to a chilling terror plot to kill as many fans at the Taylor Swift concert

The arrested 19-year-old has confessed to a chilling plan that involved driving a car into the crowd of 20,000 concert-goers and launching a brutal attack with machetes and knives. Authorities discovered chemicals and substances at his residence in Ternitz, which were intended to be used in constructing a bomb. Reports indicate that the suspect was preparing an explosive device with TATP, a highly sensitive compound.

In a disturbing twist, friends of one of the suspects were reportedly hired as security personnel for the event. They were employed by a security company and stewarding service to assist with the concert setup. This has raised questions about how closely the perpetrators might have been involved with the event's security arrangements.

The 15-year-old who had been in contact with the main suspects has been interrogated but is not currently a suspect. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed that no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

Another 17-year-old suspect was arrested by special police forces near the stadium and was employed a few days ago by a facility company providing services at the venue during the concerts.

The scale of the planned attack, revealed through the suspect's confession, has left the community and authorities shaken. All Vienna shows have been cancelled though London Mayor has confirmed that all Wembley shows in London will happen as planned.