Taylor Swift London concert to go ahead as planned after foiled terror attack in Vienna, says Mayor

Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria, were cancelled following a possible security threat. As part of The Eras Tour, the shows were supposed to take place over the weekend. Mayor Sadiq Khan has now allayed any doubts about her London tour. (Also Read: Taylor Swift concert attack plot: Third suspect, an Iraqi national, detained in Vienna) Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Groupama Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France, on June 2, 2024. (AFP)

Taylor Swift’s London concerts

After the foiled terrorist attack in Vienna, the London Mayor assured that Taylor’s shows at the Wembley Stadium will ‘carry on’ as planned on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.

Talking to the press, Sadiq said, “We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we’re never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack. The police work closely, not just with City Hall, but with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks.”

He added, “I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we’re going to carry on, working closely with police ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely.”

Cancellation of Vienna concerts

For the unversed, Taylor was supposed to perform on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Three arrests, including that of a 19-year-old, were made on Wednesday on suspicion of planning attacks inspired by the Islamic State group at significant events in the Austrian capital.

The organisers of the concert released a statement after cancelling the shows, “Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety.”

Travis Kelce worried for Taylor Swift

A source revealed to The Sun that Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was on call with her as the situation escalated. They quoted the source as saying, “Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation. He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way.”