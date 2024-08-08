ISIS-linked plot to attack Taylor Swift concert in Austria narrowly foiled, 2 arrested

Police managed to narrowly foil an ISIS-linked plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Austria, reports have claimed. Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 7. ISIS-linked plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Austria narrowly foiled by police (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Among the suspects were a 19-year-old living in his parents’ home near Vienna, and another man. Police nabbed them after raiding the home. The Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung reported that police found various chemicals and substances at the home.

The suspects were believed to have been planning to target Swift’s concerts at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where she will be performing as part of her Eras Tour. The shows are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“The suspected perpetrator was focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. Preparatory actions were detected,” said Austrian Director General for Public Safety Franz Ruf.

“A concrete threat has been averted,” he added. Ruf also said that the concerts have still not been declared completely safe by authorities. Other accomplices are still being investigated, and security plans at the concerts have been increased.

The 19-year-old suspect possibly pledged allegiance to ISIS back in July. He is an Austrian national. Both the suspects are believed to have become radicalised online.

When Morgan Wallen’s concert was delayed due to threats

This incident comes just days after Morgan Wallen’s concert in Kansas City had to be delayed due to “terroristic threat.” A man was arrested in connection with a threat posted on social media. The post said that the suspect was targeting two men who were backstage with Wallen, suggesting that they were Patrick Mahomes, and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The suspect, Aaron Brown III, 23, of Winchester, Illinois, was charged with the Class E felony of making a terroristic threat in the second degree. He allegedly threatened to shoot two members of the Kansas City Chiefs organisation who were at the concert at Arrowhead Stadium.