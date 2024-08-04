Taylor Swift's new voice memo for TTPD track leaves fans emotional: ‘That hurt’

Taylor Swift released a voice memo for My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys on Saturday. The 34-year-old singer made the bonus track available for a limited time only as part of The Tortured Poets Department standard digital album. While behind-the-scenes audio tracks are usually a delight to fans, the latest voice memo left Swifties emotional. Taylor Swift's new voice memo for TTPD track has left fans emotional

Taylor Swift drops voice memo for My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

The Cruel Summer hitmaker shared the news via her Instagram story, which featured the digital album cover along with a link to her website. Fans can purchase My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (First Draft Phone Memo) for $4.99. The announcement added that the offer is exclusive to the US and will be available until 11:59 a.m. ET on Sunday, 4 August.

This is not the first time that Swift has released a limited version of one of her tracks from TTPD. Back in May, the Midnights singer released three First Draft Phone Memos of The Black Dog, Cassandra, and Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?. These voice memos highlight the making of the track featuring the pop icon's raw vocals and the production process.

Fans left emotional over Taylor Swift's latest voice memo

Shortly after the release of the bonus track, an ardent Swiftie shared a snippet of the memo on X, formerly Twitter. In the clip, which has garnered over 133K views, the Anti-Hero singer can be heard saying, “OK, so this is kind of an abnormal structure, but I think it could be really cool this way.” “It sounds sad because it's on piano, and I'm sad in general, but it's got to have like a driving synth beat or whatever,” she added.

One emotional fan wrote, “My heart was hurting hearing her say those words,” while another added, “And then the sniffle before she started singing.” A third simply said, “That hurt.” However, some fans appreciated the fact that the Blank Space singer is no longer depressed or sad. “But the positive side is she’s in SUCH a better place!” wrote a fan.