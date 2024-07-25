Taylor Swift's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson uses TTPD lyrics to announce pregnancy

Taylor Swift's longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson, revealed her pregnancy using the pop singer's lyrics. The 34-year-old shared a picture of her growing bump in an Instagram post Wednesday, along with a line from But Daddy I Love Him from Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Abigail Anderson used Taylor Swift's lyrics to reveal her pregnancy

Abigail Anderson announces pregnancy using Taylor Swift's lyrics

“I’m having his babyyyy,” Abigail captioned the photo in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump while eating Cheez-Itz. While she didn't reveal any further details, it appears she might be dropping hints about the sex of the baby with a blue heart emoji.

Shortly after Abigail made the announcement, Swifties flocked to the comment section to congratulate her. “OH MY GOD YOU SHOULD SEE OUR FACES,” wrote one fan, while a second said, “i know taylor’s fingers are sore from all the knitting. congratulations.” Another fan commented, “tay gets to be an auntie again.”

To everyone's surprise, the Cruel Summer hitmaker herself chimed in with the most unexpected reply- “When the internet says ‘MOTHER’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean.” Abigail's announcement drew responses from other A-listers like model Lily Aldridge, who wrote, “Congratulations” with several red heart emojis.

The soon-to-be mother is expecting her first child with Charles “Charlie” Berard, a chief technology officer at Celero Commerce, whom she married in September 2022. Abigail was previously married to photographer Matt Lucier from 2017 to 2021. Abigail and Swift's friendship dates back to their highschool days, where they first met together in an English class.

“I have a lot of friends who do what I do. Either they're actresses or singers or things like that. But my best friend, Abigail, we met when I was 15. First day of school freshman year we sat next to each other in English,” Swift recalled during an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.