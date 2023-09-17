Ex-flame Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share cozy private moment inside car in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner showed some love for each other as they hugged in his car in Los Angeles on Friday. Ex-Couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Page Six revealed some exclusive photos on Saturday that captured the sweet moment between the former spouses. Garner was sitting in the back seat of Affleck’s vehicle, while their youngest daughter, Seraphina, was next to him in the front seat.

The photos showed the ‘Justice League’ actor, 51, leaning toward his ex-wife’s shoulder before she got out of the car.

The ‘13 Going on 30’ actress, who was dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a colorful cardigan, smiled as she walked back to her own car.

The exes have remained friendly as they co-parent their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They got married in 2005, but announced their separation in 2015, a day after their 10th anniversary. They finalized their divorce in 2018 amid rumours of Affleck’s infidelity and gambling problems.

Garner has since moved on with businessman John Miller, while Affleck remarried his former flame Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, praised Garner and Affleck’s co-parenting skills in an interview with Vogue in November 2022. She said they “work well together.”

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002, but broke up in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in September that year.

The couple has been flaunting their love on social media and in public events ever since. Last month, Lopez celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by posting new photos from their wedding day on her Instagram.

She captioned the post with “One year ago today🤍” and a photo of them kissing.

She also shared lyrics that she wrote for her husband, “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life… Jennifer🤍”