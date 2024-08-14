Taylor Swift convinced Travis Kelce to ‘grow his hair out’, says Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is spilling the beans on Taylor Swift's influence on Travis Kelce's life. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed that the 34-year-old athlete grew out his hair because of his popstar girlfriend during a town hall special with SiriusXM NFL Radio. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce grew out his hair because of Taylor Swift

“I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out, and all of a sudden, Taylor gets him to do it,” the 28-year-old NFL star said of his Chiefs teammate. Kelce sported a buzzcut fade the entire summer before returning to training camp with longer hair in late July.

Following his return, fans soon noticed that Kelce had been growing out both his moustache and hair. The Chiefs tight end also trimmed down his signature long beard. While Swift may be the reason behind this change in his appearance, she has previously been fond of his buzzcut.

Back in February, Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan, told Fox News, “Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.” Regan also revealed that he often gives the New Heights podcast host a “skin fade” or a “bald fade” haircut.

Kelce's previous much-shorter haircut is one of the most popular styles that customers ask for. “It’s kind of ironic because it’s a haircut [that] barbers have been giving their clients for 100 years all day, every day,” Regan continued before saying that it shows “how much of an icon Trav is.”

Following a New York Times article that referred to his hairstyle as the “Travis Kelce Haircut,” the NFL star shut down the claims that he invented it. “Can you guys stop telling people I invented the fade? I didn’t. I walked in the barber shop one day, didn’t even know what I was getting. I didn’t invent the fade,” Kelce said on his podcast in February.