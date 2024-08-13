Chick-fil-A brings back THIS fan-favourite item for first time in 13 years

Chick-fil-A is reviving a fan-favourite menu item after more than a decade. The company announced in a statement issued Wednesday that it is bringing back the beloved Banana Pudding Milkshake for the first time in 13 years. In addition to the iconic beverage, the fast-food giant has also announced the return of the hit Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. The two items will be available across all locations nationwide starting August 26 for a limited time. Chick-fil-A is bringing back its iconic Banana Pudding Milkshake for the first time in 13 years(Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A brings back two fan-favourite menu items

The company shared the news in a press release describing the milkshake as “a seasonal treat Guests have been requesting since its initial debut in 2011.” “With cooling, comforting flavors, the sweet and creamy milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry,” the statement continued.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter narrowly escapes being injured by fireworks during San Francisco music festival. Watch

As the nostalgic beverage makes a comeback next month, customers will also be able to “cover all their banana bases with the new Banana Frosted Coffee,” Chick-fil-A added. This new treat is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, Icedream dessert, and banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A, explained that the company's decision to revive two of its fan-favourite items is “extremely intentional.” “While our core products are what our Guests know and love us for, we also like to keep variety and innovation top of mind,” Duncan continued.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry's wife Ayesha fights back tears after tense encounter with Paris police

“Whether we are surprising our Guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs. We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!” Duncan added.

In addition to the Banana Pudding Milkshake, Chick-fil-A also announced the return of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich with a spicy new twist. The dish features a “Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese, and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños.” But this time around, the sandwich is making a bold return with an added choice of the Spicy filet.