Steph Curry's wife Ayesha fights back tears after tense encounter with Paris police

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha, appeared to be wiping away her tears after a tense confrontation with French cops on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors point guard’s family was engaged in a heated exchange right after the US men’s basketball team won gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, was visibly distraught after a recent confrontation with the Paris police

Ayesha Curry fights back tears after intense confrontation with French police

In a video shared by The Hollywood Fix on X, formerly Twitter Saturday, Ayesha can be seen speaking to the Paris police alongside her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, and Draymond Green, Warriors power forward. The 34-year-old basketball player can be heard asking the cops, “So even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?”

During the confrontation, Ayesha appeared to be returning to her vehicle while holding the hand of her 6-year-old son. While it is unclear what exactly led to the altercation, the Sweet July founder was visibly distraught as she held her newborn, who was strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. Three-month-old Caius is Steph and Ayesha's youngest of their four children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

Meanwhile, Sonya can be heard saying, “Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from. They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.” A man eventually approached the group saying, “Sorry about the baby,” while apologising on behalf of the authorities. The Curry family was reportedly blocked from crossing the street because French President Emmanuel Macron was leaving at the time, per Page Six.