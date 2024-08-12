'India' steals spotlight in break dancing at Paris Olympics 2024, but it's not what you think

With Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Indian Hockey Team and others shining at the Paris Olympics, the country's name resounded across the arena in "Breaking". However, not for the reason that you might think of it to be. India did not send any athletes to compete in Breaking in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Rather, the 'India' that garnered attention is actually an 16-year-old from Hague, Netherlands. Yes, you read that right. 16-year-old India Sardjoe.

The backup account of Khel India shared about "India" and wrote, "India wins the first match in Breakdancing History. Yes, You read it right! India Sardjoe, known as "B-Girl India" from the Netherlands, beat refugee team member B-Girl Talash in the first-ever breaking battle at the Olympics." (Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: 7 unforgettable moments that captured the world’s attention)

The 16-year-old athlete opted to compete under her true name, unlike the majority of dancers, also referred to as B-Girls or B-Boys, who employ a pseudonym that may symbolise their alter ego.

While talking to Olympics.com, she said, "Many people have asked why I don't use a B-Girl name, but since I was young, it's always been this way. Nobody gave me a crazy name or started calling me something else. I wouldn't change it for anything, and forever it will be just India.

She's not mimicking the style of anyone else, as evidenced by this modest yet profound decision that shows her authenticity both in and out of competition.