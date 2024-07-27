Will there be no more waffle fries on the menu? Chick-fil-A responds to rumours

The popular US food chain, Chick-fil-A addressed the french fries fiasco making rounds on the internet for a while. Fans of the food chain’s popular waffle fries went into a frenzy when rumours spread of Chick-fil-A bidding farewell to the fries. The fries fire spread quickly with a video on Tik Tok which claimed the waffle fries were leaving the menu. The news was followed by a second wave of rumours claiming the waffle fries were being replaced. Chick-fil-A addressed rumours about replacing its popular waffle fries.(@ChickfilA/X)

Are Chick-fil-A’s Waffle fries getting replaced?

After the TikTok video claiming that Chick-fil-A is bidding farewell to its popular waffle fries which hit 3 million on the social media platform, the user posted another video where he stated he had no idea it would go so viral. He said that the video and the news about fries were false in a second video, however, both the videos were deleted later.

The rumours of the fries being replaced sparked when a popular food blogging page about food updates and news on Instagram posted a picture of straight-cut fries with the text, “ "NEW!! Chick-fil-A french fries" and the caption, "Do you want to see these go nationwide? I kind of like the idea of having another fry option besides their waffle-cut fries,” as reported by USA Today.

The post angered french fries lovers as people expressed their anger on special media asking the food chain to not mess with the “perfection,” and demanding the old waffle fries.

After the uproar, the food blogging page edited the caption of the aforementioned post apologising for the misunderstanding. He wrote, “These are available now at the Little Blue Menu location. Apologies for putting “NEW”. At the time of making and posting I was under the impression that they were new— as I hadn’t seen them on the menu before. Big thanks to @littlebluemenu for clearing that up.”

Chick-fil-A responds to the rumours

Chick-fil-A responded to the rumours of snuffing out waffle fries after witnessing a lot of confusion and misunderstanding around them. They released a statement saying, "Chick-fil-A Guests do not need to worry – our much-loved Waffle Fries are not going anywhere!”

The food chain’s side project, Little Blue Menu also cleared the rumours in the comment section of one of their posts about fries on Instagram, where they wrote, “Don’t worry – Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries aren’t going anywhere! These French Fries are only available at Little Blue Menu in College Park, MD. That’s the fun of our Little Blue Menu restaurant – Guests can enjoy Chick-fil-A classics alongside our Little Blue Menu exclusives, like French Fries, Sweet Potato Tots and Onion Rings!"