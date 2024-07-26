Taco Bell offering freebies, Stanley Cups on Baja Blast's 20th anniversary

Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast. First debuted in 2004, the tropical lime-flavoured soft drink was exclusively created for the fast-food chain. In honour of this “incredible milestone,” the company is giving away a free Baja Blast drink or freeze on July 29, along with a slew of additional offers. Here's all you need to know about Taco Bell's Bajaversary: Taco Bell is giving away a free Baja Blast drink or freeze on July 29 in honour of the 20th anniversary of the company's iconic Mtn Dew beverage(Taco Bell)

Taco Bell's beloved drink Baja Blast turns 20!

From free drinks to limited-edition Stanley Cups, Taco Bell has introduced a slew of “exciting promotions” in honour of Bajaversary in a statement released Thursday.

How to get a free Baja Blast?

As part of the company's one-day giveaway, customers can a free medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blast fountain drink or regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze on Monday, July 29. Customers can avail of this offer both in-store and in-app.

Stanley X Bajaversary tumbler

Taco Bell's rewards members will also have a chance to grab the limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler starting Tuesday, August 13, after it drops precisely at 2 pm PST via the company's app. The first 20 customers who redeem the offer will also get a free Baja Blast for an entire year.

Baja Blast gelato

Starting Tuesday, September 3, fans will be able to purchase Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato via the Taco Bell app nationwide for a limited time only.

$1 Happier Hour

To celebrate the 20-year milestone, the company is also offering its customers a medium-sized Baja Blast drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast freeze for just $1 every day from 2 pm to 5 pm. Customers can also get free in-store drink refills while dining in Taco Bell restaurants.

Taco Bell's statement on Bajaversary

“For two decades, Mtn Dew Baja Blast has been the drink that loyal fans just can't get enough of,” Taylor Montgomery, the chief marketing officer at Taco Bell, said. “We're extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and Baja Blast have become.”

“We're celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can't wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations, and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans' love for Baja Blast,” Montgomery added.