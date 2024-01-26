The Stanley Cup trend enters the Indian drinkware market

It’s been nearly impossible to escape the Stanley Cup craze over the past month. Even if American content (or drinkware, for that matter) isn’t your thing, chances are you may have seen the cup making headlines or watching singer Adele sip from it during The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Chances are you may have seen the cup making headlines or watching singer Adele sip from it during The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The craze for the Stanley Cup, a 40-ounce (1.18L approx.) tumbler priced at $45 (Rs. 3,700), isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. In the latest instance, a woman was arrested for stealing 65 of them (worth over ₹2 lakh) from a store in California (US) earlier this week. The trend reached its peak after a TikTok user uploaded a video of her completely burnt car, showing the aftermath of a devastating fire that surprisingly couldn’t damage the tumbler. The video has received over 30 million views and 3.5 million likes. Over 1.7 million posts on Instagram are tagged #stanleycup.

With the original cup being priced starting at Rs. 7,000 in India on Amazon, demand for lookalikes has soared. “It’s impossible for a young adult to invest so much in what is essentially a water bottle, so we’ve been looking for similar designs to add to our everyday carry-on,” says Snigdha Nair, a DU student, most of whose class is currently in the grip of the ‘Stanley fever’.

According to Google Search trend data from the past 90 days in India, search interest for ‘Stanley cup’ peaked to 100 (a value assigned by Google to indicate peak popularity) multiple times in January, after being consistently popular from October. The June Shop, an online home decor store, confirmed a high demand for the similar-looking heat-insulated Voyager travel mugs. “Since their launch, we’ve sold 2500+ units and restocked them in various designs and colours. The pricing is competitive, and the glitter ones, in particular, are flying off the shelves,” says CEO Vansikha Nahata Surana. “There’s an understandable reason [for the upswing] since this design is easy to clean, keeps drinks warm or ice-cold, and is easy to carry in hand or while driving,” adds Surana. Delhi-based outlets of home decor and lifestyle brands such Good Earth and The Wishing Chair also confirmed a rise in queries