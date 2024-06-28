Taco Bell rolls out new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, here's what's in it

Taco Bell has joined the value meal race with a new $7 combo. The fast-food chain launched the limited-time Luxe Cravings Box Thursday. Taco Bell is the latest among fast-food giants, like Burger King and Wendy's, to introduce a value-for-money deal. Last week, McDonald's announced its $5 Meal Deal following a popular demand. Taco Bell has introduced a new $7 Luxe Cravings Box(Taco Bell )

What's inside Taco Bell's $7 Luxe Cravings Box?

The company announced the $7 meal box in a statement that reads, “The latest addition to Taco Bell’s value menu offers fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorites without having to compromise on quantity, craveability and price.” The deal provides a 55% discount off suggested menu prices.

“This abundant offer provides a 55% discount off suggested menu prices,” Taco Bell's statement adds. The deal will be available nationwide in the US for a limited time only. The company notes that the Luxe Cravings Box “feels like a luxury, without the luxury price.” It contains the following:

Chalupa Supreme Beefy 5-Layer Burrito Double Stacked Taco Chips and nacho cheese sauce One medium drink

Taylor Montgomery, the Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell North America, said, “With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items.”

“Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry, offering 10 items at under $3, because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance,” Montgomery added in the statement.

The $7 meal box follows the release of Taco Bell's $5 Discovery Box, which contained the classic Crunchy Taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, the all-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium fountain drink.