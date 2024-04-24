Taco Bell introduces new $5 Taco Discovery Box deal, here's what to know

In honour of Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell has announced a new exciting deal for merely a few bucks. The fast-food chain recently introduced a $5 Taco Discovery Box with a star-studded commercial featuring Jason Sudeikis and LeBron James. Starting April 23, this value-for-money deal will be exclusive to Tuesdays through June 4. Here's what to know: Taco Bell has announced a brand-new $5 Taco Discovery Box, which will be available every Tuesday (Instagram/ Taco Bell)

What's inside the $5 Taco Discovery Box?

This limited-time meal box contains the classic Crunchy Taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, the all-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium fountain drink. Taco Bell unveiled the Catina Chicken Menu in March. The motive behind the new $5-meal box is to provide customers with solid value and promote their latest menu, which consists of slow-roasted, shredded chicken.

In the corresponding advertisement for the Taco Discovery Box, Sudeikis and James star as two friends trying new things in a ‘70s-themed sitcom called “Taco Twosday.” “We should all strive to try something new on Tuesdays, whether it’s a new taco, a different combination of your favourites, or simply stepping out of our comfort zones during the week,” the Ted Lasso star said of Taco Bell’s latest campaign and deal.

The $5 Taco Discovery Box comes after the California-based company led a successful charge to free the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, which was previously owned by Taco John's. Speaking on this newfound freedom to use the famous tagline, Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said, “Last year's Taco Tuesday liberation was only the start, and now it's on us to provide our fans with new innovations, experiences, and value-driven offerings that continue to make Taco Bell a part of their Tuesday routines.”

“Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste with the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that's included within,” Montgomery added in a statement, per Eat This, Not That.

