Toyota to recall 381,000 Tacoma trucks in US amid issue that could ‘increase crash risk’

AP |
Feb 28, 2024 10:06 AM IST

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years, the company said.

Toyota is recalling about 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. because a part can separate from the rear axle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota's 20204 Tacoma pickup truck (Image courtesy: Toyota)
Toyota's 20204 Tacoma pickup truck (Image courtesy: Toyota)

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

Toyota said in a statement Tuesday that welding debris left on the ends of the axles can cause some nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off. That can cause the part to separate from the axle, which can affect stability and brake performance.

Toyota wouldn't say if there have been any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rear axles and tighten retaining nuts at no cost to owners. Any damaged components will be repaired or replaced. Customers will be notified by mail in late April, the company says.

