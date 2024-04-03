National Burrito Day: From Taco Bell to Chipotle, top deals and discounts to snag in US

Gather around burrito fans! National Burrito Day is on Thursday, April 4, which means an entire day is dedicated to beloved tortilla wraps loaded with fresh veggies, meat, and cheese. In honour of the flavourful holiday, several restaurant chains are offering freebies and special deals. From Chipotle to Taco Bell, here's a list of restaurants and fast-food chains across the US offering deals and discounts: National Burrito Day offers: Taco Bell, Chipotle, and more offering special discounts

Chipotle - Free burritos

In honour of National Burrito Day, Chipotle has launched a special offer, giving 53 random customers a chance to win a free burrito supply for a year! The interactive game, which is available on Chipotle's offer website, is called Burrito Vault.

The first person out of the 50,000 players to guess the correct Chipotle order day each day will score a BOGO code, which is redeemable on April 4. Starting April 2 till April 3, customers will get four chances a day to make the right guess. Upon winning, they will be entered into the sweepstakes to get a chance to score a free one-year burrito supply.

Taco Bell - 50% off

For the holiday, Taco Bell has come up with an exciting discount, allowing customers to buy one burrito and get a second one for half off. The offer, which can be available through the Taco Bell mobile application, is redeemable once per user. On April 4, the following delivery services have corresponding deals on Taco Bell orders:

DoorDash: Get $5 off on an order of $20 or more when you purchase a burrito Grubhub: Get a free burrito with an order of $22 or more Uber Eats: Buy one Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and get one free

Baja Fresh - Loyalty program offer

On National Burrito Day, Baja Fresh is giving the members of its loyalty program a buy one get one offer on burritos using the code BURRITO2024 between April 1 and 4.

El Pollo Loco - Multiple offers

The restaurant has announced four different offers for the holiday, per Today:

April 1: $0 delivery fee on all app or online orders. The offer isn’t valid with other deals or third-party delivery. April 2: $10 bonus card for each $50 eGift card purchased online, redeemable by May 2, 2024. April 3: El Pollo Loco’s Instagram page will share codes for free burritos or a percentage off a burrito purchase for this day only. April 4: Rewards members will get a buy one, get one free (of equal or lesser value and not valid on combos) burrito offer valid on this day only.

Bubbakoo's Burritos - BOGO offer

The Mexican restaurant chain has announced a BOGO offer for its customers on April 4. However, to redeem the offer, a customer must be a member of their Green Room loyalty program.

Dog Haus - BOGO deal

On Thursday, Dog Haus customers can claim a buy-one-get-one-off via the Haus rewards app. However, in order to score the deal, you must be a registered user.

Farmer Boys - $5 breakfast burritos

The California-based restaurant chain is offering its famed breakfast burritos, which are typically priced at $10-$11, for only $5.