Recipe: Recharge your drooping energies with Grilled Chicken Burrito Salad Bowl

The weekend is just around the corner and nothing charges up our exhausted body in the work week like a bowl of Grilled Chicken Burrito Salad. A perfect dinner option, the cuisine adds all the missing colours to our Thursday night.

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring and if you are looking for a light, fresh dinner idea that your whole family will love, here is a recipe of Grilled Chicken Burrito Salad Bowls that is easy to make, juicy and packed with health benefits. Check out the recipe below that makes 1 serving/bowl.

Ingredients for each bowl:

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 cups shredded lettuce of choice

1/3 cup black beans, drained and rinsed if using canned

1/2 cup fresh pico de gallo

1/2 avocado, thinly sliced, and fresh lime squeezed all over it

1 Tbsp shredded cheese, optional

1 green onion, sliced

lime wedges, for serving

1 Tbsp Greek yogurt, for serving

For the marinade:

1/2 Tbsp avocado oil, or olive oil

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp oregano

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to your taste

Method:

Place chicken together with the marinade ingredients in a small ziploc bag or glass bowl. Rub marinade over chicken then seal bag while pressing the excess air out, or place a lid or plastic wrap over the bowl.

Transfer to the refrigerator and marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 6 hours. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Carefully brush grill with a bit of avocado oil, or olive oil; don't burn yourself!

Place chicken on the grill and cook for about 4-5 minutes per side or until cooked through and no longer pink in the center (internal temperature has to reach 165 degrees). Allow chicken to rest for 8 minutes, then slice against the grain.

Assemble all salad ingredients nicely, as shown, in a large glass bowl or container. Serve immediately, or seal tightly and store in the refrigerator for up to 3-5 days. I prefer to add the avocado and Greek yogurt right before eating. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/greentox)

Benefits:

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

A study at the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, consumer and environmental sciences had revealed that people who ate an avocado every day, as part of a meal, had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. The daily consumers of avocado also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter