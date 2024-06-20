 McDonald's releases $5 meal deal on popular demand, here's what it contains - Hindustan Times
McDonald's releases $5 meal deal on popular demand, here's what it contains

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 20, 2024 11:46 PM IST

Starting June 25, the highly anticipated meal box will be available across participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time

Fast-food companies have recently been pinning against each other with value-for-money meals and combos. Popular chains like Burger King, Wendy's, and Krispy Kreme have introduced under $5 deals to attract customers. As the hype around $5 meals continues to grow, McDonald's has announced the launch of its highly anticipated deal.

McDonald's has released a $5 meal box
McDonald's has released a $5 meal box

McDonald's releases $5 meal deal on popular demand

Amid the growing inflation, Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, announced in a statement released Thursday, “We heard our fans loud and clear – they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer, that's exactly what they'll get.”

“Value has always been part of our DNA. We're focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Burger King vs McDonald's: Fast-food rivals battle it out with $5 meal deals, Wendy's says ‘stop taking…’

What does the $5 meal box contain?

Starting June 25, the highly anticipated meal box will be available across participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time. According to the official statement, the box features:

  1. Your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich
  2. Small fries
  3. 4 piece Chicken McNuggets
  4. Small soft drink

McDonald's highlights focus on affordability

John Palmaccio, McDonald's Owner/Operator and Operator's National Advertising (OPNAD) Fund Chair said, “Affordable prices and creating memorable moments are what McDonald's is all about.”

“As small business owners, it's our responsibility to deliver great value to our local communities when they need it most. The $5 Meal Deal is the perfect complement to the everyday local deals customers can find in store and on the app, like the 25 percent off any purchase of $10 or more deal that I'm offering at my restaurants in Savannah, Georgia.”

