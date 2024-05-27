What's open on Memorial Day 2024? Hours for Starbucks, McDonald's, IKEA, Walmart and more

Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday observed in honour of the fallen American soldiers. While banks and post offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, most retail stores, including Walmart and Target, will be open. As the holiday marks the unofficial start of the summer, you can take advantage of Memorial Day sales for your summer shopping. Additionally, most restaurants and takeaways will also be open. A traveling Global War on Terror (GWOT) Memorial Flag is on display near the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall ahead of Memorial Day in Washington, DC, on May 26, 2024. Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May and it commemorates those soldiers who have died for their country. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

What's open on Memorial Day 2024?

Retail and grocery stores

Here's what stores are open, along with their service hours:

Target - Store hours vary by location Walmart - 6 am to 11 pm Macy's - Regular store hours TJ Maxx - Regular store hours Marshall's - Regular store hours PetSmart - 9 am to 6 pm HomeGoods - Regular store hours Lowe's - Regular store hours Home Depot - Store hours vary by location Bass Pro Shops - 9 am to 9 pm Cabela's - 9 am to 9 pm IKEA - Regular store hours REI - 10 am to 9 pm Staples - Select stores will be open from 10 am to 6 pm

Restaurants

