Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over risk of severe E. Coli contamination
FSIS was reported after the company “identified that previously segregated products had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef”
In the recent series of product recalls, Walmart is now facing a health warning over ground beef products that may have been contaminated with E. coli. On Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture issued a High-Class 1 alert warning for Cargill Meat Solutions products. Approximately 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef shipped to Walmart that may have been infected with the potentially fatal bacteria have been recalled.
The products that were produced on April 26 and 27 and have the USDA mark of inspection are affected. The establishment reported the issue to FSIS after discovering that previously segregated products were used unintentionally in the production of ground beef. The US Food Safety and Inspection Service released a statement on May 1, stating that the recalled products are as follows:
- 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.
- 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.
- 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.
- 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.
- 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.
- 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.