Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over risk of severe E. Coli contamination

In the recent series of product recalls, Walmart is now facing a health warning over ground beef products that may have been contaminated with E. coli. On Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture issued a High-Class 1 alert warning for Cargill Meat Solutions products. Approximately 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef shipped to Walmart that may have been infected with the potentially fatal bacteria have been recalled. A Walmart Health center in Pinellas Park, Florida, US, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Walmart Inc. is abandoning its plan to build out a network of low-cost health clinics due to escalating costs and reimbursement challenges. Photographer: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The products that were produced on April 26 and 27 and have the USDA mark of inspection are affected. The establishment reported the issue to FSIS after discovering that previously segregated products were used unintentionally in the production of ground beef. The US Food Safety and Inspection Service released a statement on May 1, stating that the recalled products are as follows:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!