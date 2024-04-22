Ground beef health alert: FSIS warns consumers nationwide in US over E. Coli contamination risk

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert across the country due to a possible contamination of E. coli in ground beef products. Although there hasn't been any recall since the products in question are no longer available for sale, the agency has issued a health alert for the Greater Omaha ground beef products. The alert warns of the possibility of contamination with E. coli O157:H7, a strain that can cause severe intestinal infection in humans. FSIS issues public health alert over Greater Omaha ground beef products that may have been contaminated with E. Coli(AFP)

FSIS lists products under risk of E. Coli contamination

In a statement released Saturday, the agency warned that the products affected were produced and packed on March 28 with an expiry date of April 22. The agency adds that the said products were shipped to restaurants and retailers nationwide. The health alert has been issued for the following products:

10-lb. ground beef chub, 5-lb. ground beef chub, 5-lb. ground beef chub, 5-lb. ground beef chubs, 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties, 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties, 4 / 7-oz ground beef patties, 6-oz ground beef patties, 5-lb. ground beef chub, 6 / 5.33-oz ground beef patties, 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties, 10-lb ground beef chub, 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties.

Why was the public health alert issued?

According to a statement from the agency, the company discovered a problem while conducting an inventory of products that were put on hold due to testing positive for E. coli O157:H7. Greater Omaha then informed the agency that they mistakenly utilised some of the contaminated beef in the production process of ground beef consumables that were later shipped for sale nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that certain affected food products may be present in consumers' freezers or at food service institutions. Therefore, it urges consumers who have bought these products not to consume them and food service institutions not to serve them.

The agency adds that such products should be either thrown away or returned to the store they were bought from. FSIS further states that all consumers must safely prepare their raw meat products, both fresh and frozen, which includes the consumption of ground beef only after it has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees F.