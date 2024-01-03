Nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef recalled in US over E. coli contamination risk

Illinois-based beef and pork company Valley Meats has recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef over a “potentially deadly bacterium.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDS) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently announced that 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef produced by Valley Meats, LLC on December 22, 2023, may be contaminated with E. coli. Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled across US states

FSIS issued an alert on January 1, citing a recall of thousands of pounds of ground beef distributed by Valley Meats across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. “FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional or restaurant refrigerators or freezers,” the agency said.

They added, “Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

FSIS said in a statement, “The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5712” inside the USDA mark of inspection.” “These items were shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users,” the statement adds.

The statement continues, “E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism.” “While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.”

“This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately,” FSIS further explained.