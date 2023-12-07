A killer deal: Illinois home shaken by murder-suicide lands buyer within a year, Internet says it must be ‘unbearable’

Neighbours were in for a shock when an Illinois home that was the site of a horrific murder-suicide last year has already found a buyer. The home was listed on sale just a few days ago. Back in 2017, the house was bought by the Kisliaks for $655,000 (Christie's International Real Estate)

Police were called to 2830 Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove on December 2, 2022, where five bodies were discovered. Andrei Kisliak, 39, had brutally murdered his wife, 36-year-old Vera Kisliak, and their two daughters, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia, and his mom, 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak. He then died by suicide. A dog was found dead in the home too. Later, an autopsy revealed that all of them died from “sharp force injuries.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Back in 2017, the house was bought by the Kisliaks for $655,000. It is a six-bedroom, six-bathroom home. The house was listed for sale at $899,000 less than as year after the murder-suicide while it faced foreclosure amid increasing debt. It landed a buyer within nine days, in November this year. The home is pending on a contingent offer at present.

‘I’d lose my mind in there’

A viral TikTok video detailing the recent developments have garnered comments from shocked users. “I could not live there knowing the poor little children were harmed,” one user said. “Imagine THE ENERGY AND VIBES in that house,” one user said, while another wrote, “The justice system does not protect DV victims. Then this happens.” “It’s so grey … I’d lose my mind in there,” one user said, while another wrote, “That’s just as crazy as Chris’s watts. Why haven’t I heard much about this..?”

One user said, “it's a killer deal. Another wrote, “Oh man the negative energy trapped in that house has to be unbearable”. “I grew up here my best friend is their neighbor. Truly shook the entire town,” one wrote, while another said, “Our friends bought a house where a little boy was fatally injured but died later. His room was absolute haunted.”