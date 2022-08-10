E-coli bacteria ratio has risen to 1.5 lakh per 100 ML of dam water: PMC
As the population around dam catchment areas has risen, dam water has started getting mixed with contaminated water due to which the ratio of e-coli (Escherichia Coli) bacteria has increased from 900 to 1.5 lakh per 100 ML, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Mandar Deshpande, a chemist working with the PMC water department, on Tuesday said, “The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor-General of India) report of 2022 appreciated the water quality of the Pune Municipal Corporation. It is the only corporation in Maharashtra which follows more than 45 parameters to treat the water.”
“Though our water quality is the best and PMC is taking all necessary precautions, our concern is about the water getting contaminated at the dam level. As the population has been increasing around dams and untreated water is coming directly to the dams, our concerns have increased,” Deshpande said.
In the last 15 years, the ratio of e-coli bacteria in untreated water has increased. PMC laboratory officers said, “Fifteen years’ ago, the e-coli bacteria ratio was just 900 per 100 ML water but now, it has reached up to 1.5 lakh. There is no doubt that we are treating the water well but there is a need to take necessary steps to ensure cleanliness of water at dam level and that no drainage is added to it.”
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “Our water quality is the best in Maharashtra and also in the country. We can challenge that no filters are needed in houses. But if boring or other water gets mixed in the society or bungalow water tank, we cannot claim best quality water. However, we are for sure providing the best quality potable water up to the water storage of the residents’ homes. Later, citizens need to take precautions.”
PMC officials said, “Many warkaris were demanding water from the PMC during the wari. Some people were even distributing water from the PMC in rural areas and the warkaris were demanding it.”
PMC officers from the Parvati water treatment plant said, “The CAG follows strict norms. If they are appreciating Pune’s water quality, that is a certificate for our efforts.”
Pune city receives water mainly from the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon dams. The eastern parts get water from the Bhama Askhed dam.
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
