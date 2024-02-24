Though tartare from French cuisine is traditionally made with raw meat or fish and classic tartare typically features beef or tuna, we are going to reimagine it with avocado as the central ingredient since the weekend calls for some creativity and experimentation. The term "tartare" refers to a method of culinary preparation where the main ingredient is finely chopped or minced and seasoned with various herbs, spices and condiments but since avocados are no longer just a component of guacamole for parties, we are all in the mood to try our hands on whipping up Avocado Tartare. Avocado Tartare recipe: Move over raw meat or fish tartare and reimagine it with avocado as central ingredient (Photo by Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel)

Avocado has broadened to salads, burritos and of course, the hipster cliche of avocado toast, making the demand for the fruit accelerate as not only the millennial and Gen Z but all age groups are opting for healthy eating post Covid-19 pandemic. So, treat yourself to a burst of freshness and flavour this weekend as you twist tradition to elevate your appetizer game with this recipe of Avocado Tartare -

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 small jalapeno, finely diced

2 tablespoons of ponzu sauce

1 slice of fennel stem

1 teaspoon bubu arare

4 rocket leaves



Method:

Prepare the ingredients: Peel and pit the avocados, then dice them into small, uniform pieces. Finely chop the red onion. Finely chop the jalapeño.

Combine Ingredients: In a mixing bowl, gently combine the diced avocados, red onion, jalapeños, and ponzu sauce. Garnish on top with a slice of fennel stem, bubu arare, and rocket leaves.

(Recipe: Sajid Patel, Executive Chef)

A study at the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, consumer and environmental sciences had revealed that people who ate an avocado every day, as part of a meal, had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. The daily consumers of avocado also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals.

As the fruit continues to be in trend, try out the recipe above to give the right kick to your weekend with this refreshing, flavourful and creamy Avocado Tartare, which will definitely keep you coming back for more.