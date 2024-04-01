Meningococcal infections on the rise in US, CDC issues health alert: Check symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health alert to inform healthcare providers about an increasing number of bacterial infections from a strain of meningococcal disease circulating in the United States. Fever, weakness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, stiff neck and fits are some of the symptoms of meningitis(Pixabay)

Meningococcal Disease: How is it caused?

Meningococcal disease is caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria. This illness can lead to severe symptoms, including death, and can result in a serious infection known as meningitis in the lining of the brain, spinal cord, and bloodstream, according to the CDC.

The CDC alert reports that a variant of the Neisseria meningitidis serogroup Y has caused 140 cases in 2024. Unlike typical meningitis, which primarily affects infants and young adults, this strain is impacting adults aged 30 to 60. Individuals at higher risk for this type of meningitis include Black and African Americans, as well as those with HIV.

The CDC identifies six known types of meningitis serogroups: A, B, C, W, X, and Y. In the United States, the prevalent groups are B, C, W, and Y. Since 2014, the highest number of type Y cases was reported in 2023 with 422 cases.

Furthermore, Virginia is experiencing a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease type Y. Since June 2022, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 35 cases associated with this outbreak, including 6 deaths.

Prevention and Types of Meningococcal Disease

There are two types of infections that can result from meningococcal disease: meningococcal meningitis and meningococcal septicemia, also known as meningococcemia, which is a bloodstream infection, according to the CDC.

Meningococcal Disease: Symptoms to Look Out For

- Fever

- Headache

- Stiff neck

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Photophobia (sensitivity to light)

- Altered mental status

Meningococcal Bloodstream Infection Symptoms:

- Cold hands and feet

- Diarrhea

- Fever and chills

- Fatigue

- Rapid breathing

- Severe aches and pains

- Vomiting

In advanced stages of the infection, a dark purple rash may appear.