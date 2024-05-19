McDonald's unveils Grandma McFlurry for limited time, here's what it tastes like

McDonald's has a special menu item, Grandma McFlurry, that is sure to send you on a trip down memory lane. The company announced in a statement released Thursday that the sweet dish will be available in stores starting Tuesday, May 21. The latest frozen dessert, which Mickey D's says tastes “like grandma's favourite treat that she hid in her purse,” will be on the menu for a limited time only. McDonald's has introduced an all-new Grandma McFlurry (McDonald's)

What is the Grandma McFlurry?

Describing the nostalgia-filled menu item, McDonald's said in a press release, “The new McFlurry is sweet – just like grandma – and features a delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse!) - all blended in our creamy vanilla soft serve. It's the perfect sweet treat to share with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life.”

Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's said, “Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they're having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry.” “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives,” Hassan added.

Last month, the fast food giant discreetly added two new McCrispy sandwiches to its menu across participating US stores for a limited time. The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy were unveiled as part of the company's latest offerings inspired by soul food flavours of the South.

Describing its newest McCrispy sandwiches, McDonald's said in a statement, “The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy is inspired by soul food flavors of the South, with a bold, creamy and spicy Cajun ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon and crisp crinkle cut pickles, all served on a warm toasted potato roll.”

“It’s the spiced-up touch the OG McCrispy didn’t even know it needed. Want to dress it up even more? Make it a Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy with Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce,” the statement added.