Summer's sweet delight: 5 refreshing watermelon recipes to keep you cool and hydrated

The heat index has started to rise, indicating the onset of another intense summer. The numerous shaded areas that are springing up across the city are little pockets of relief from the intense heat. These are places where street sellers set up shop and sell fruit punches and refreshing beverages. Nothing is quite as cool and hydrating as the luscious sweetness of watermelon when the intense summer heat hits. Watermelon is a versatile food that can be used in a plethora of creative ways beyond just cutting it up for a quick snack. Its high water content keeps you hydrated, and its electrolytes replace lost nutrients—all in addition to being delicious. Check out our special collection of refreshing watermelon summer recipes. (Also read: World Cocktail Day 2024: Raise your glass to 3 irresistible drink recipes ) Beat the heat and stay hydrated with these mouthwatering watermelon treats.(Pixabay)

Must-try watermelon recipes

1. Stewed Watermelon

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Stewed Watermelon recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 small Watermelon peeled, seeded and cut into cubes

2 tablespoons Sugar

Star anise

Method:

1. Heat a non-stick pan. Add watermelon cubes, sugar and star anise, mix well and cook till pulpy.

2. Serve warm.

2. Watermelon Halwa

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Watermelon Halwa recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 large wedges of watermelon rind

2-3 tablespoons of ghee

1 tablespoon of suji (semolina)

1 tablespoon of besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder

a pinch of nutmeg Powder

1 cup of milk

A handful of almonds & pista

Method:

1. Peel the outer thick green layer of the watermelon using a peeler. Then again peel another layer just beneath the green layer.

2. Roughly chop the rind and add it to a grinder and make into a paste without using any water.

3. Heat a pan and melt ghee. Add suji, besan and cook on low flame till they brown. Add the melon rind puree and cook it till it thickens up.

4. This should take 15-20mins. Add sugar and cook again for 10mins approx. Add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and milk.

5. Cook for another 5 minutes and then remove from heat, garnish with almonds and pista and serve hot.

3. Watermelon Lemonade

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Watermelon Lemonade recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ large water melon, peeled, seeded and cut into big cubes

4 tbsps lemon squash

3 lemons

30 fresh mint leaves

3 drinking soda bottles

Method:

1. Cut watermelon cubes into small pieces and keeping aside a few pieces put the rest into a mixer jar. Add lemon squash, juice of ½ lemon, 6 fresh mint leaves and grind.

2. Cut remaining lemons into small pieces and put them into 4 stemmed glasses. Put 6 fresh mint leaves in each glass.

3. Fill up the glasses till half with drinking soda.

4. Put a few of the reserved melon pieces into each glass. Fill up the glasses with watermelon puree.

5. Serve immediately.

4. Watermelon Feta Salad

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Watermelon Feta Salad recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups watermelon (tarbuj) cubes

2 tbsp sliced black olives

15 to 20 mint leaves (phudina)

For The Feta Cheese

1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

2 tbsp thick curds (dahi)

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp vinegar

To Be Mixed Into A Honey Dressing

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp lemon juice

salt and to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

Method:

1. Combine the paneer, curds, salt and vinegar in a plate and mix well.

2. Spread it evenly and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

3. Just before serving, place the watermelon cubes, little feta cheese, olives and mint leaves on a plate.

4. Pour the prepared honey dressing over it and serve immediately.

5. Watermelon ice cream sorbet

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Watermelon ice cream sorbet recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

500gms watermelon (roughly chopped)

Handful of mint leaves

2 tbsp sugar (optional)

4 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Grind together watermelon, mint and sugar. Do not worry to remove the seeds at this stage.

2. Remove and strain the watermelon juice into a tray. Using a spoon press against the sieve to squeeze out all the pulp.

3. Add lemon juice to this, stir and deep freeze it till completely frozen.

4. Take it out and using a fork start scrapping the iced watermelon juice.

5. Collect the ice shavings in an ice cream cup and serve as a sorbet or an iced dessert.

6. You can also break the iced melon into pieces and put it in a mixer grinder and grind it to a smooth slush. Pour into a glass and enjoy.