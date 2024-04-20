Quench your thirst this summer with refreshing watermelon coconut barfi: Check recipe here

Summer is here, and we are already struggling to keep ourselves hydrated throughout the day. Heatwave alerts have been issued in multiple states. While summer can be brutal sometimes, it also gifts us with juicy and tasty summer fruits that we all love. The best part about summer fruits is that they quench our thirst all the while providing the body with necessary nutrients. Summer fruits such as mangoes, watermelon and litchis make for great cooking experimentations as well. Amazing lip-smacking desserts can be prepared with these summer fruits that everyone loves. We have curated a super fun and easy recipe for preparing watermelon coconut barfi at home. (Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Watermelon Juice – 6 cups

Ginger 1” piece – 1 no

Water – a dash

Sugar – 130gm ½ cup + 1 tbsp

Mint Leaves – few sprigs

Cornstarch – 50 gms /5 tbsp

Water – 5 tbsp

Rose Water – 1 tsp

Vanilla Essence – few drops (optional)

Food Colour Red – 2 drops

Lemon – 1 no

Desiccated Coconut – ½ cup

Method:

Prepare watermelon juice and strain it. Then boil it and add sugar and reduce it to half. Then add mint and boil it for some more time and take the mint out. In a bowl make a slurry with cornstarch and water and add it to watermelon juice with ginger juice. When the juice reaches a pudding consistency, add rose water, a few drops of vanilla essence, and 2 drops of red food color. Squeeze a lemon in it. Then pour the pudding on a tray and spread evenly. Refrigerate for about 6 hours and cut into barfis. Spread desiccated coconut on top and serve chilled.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)