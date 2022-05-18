Give a twist to summer evenings with watermelon halwa. Here’s the recipe

Summers are the time of quenching thirst. The scorching heat makes everyone crave for liquids to stay hydrated and healthy. Summer is also the time of lip-smacking fruits and vegetables. From litchi to mangoes to watermelons, the markets become a place of fun with all the interesting fruits being available. This is the season to experiment as well. Numerous recipes of juices, shakes, ice creams, kulfis and desserts are made with mangoes, litchis, and watermelons. But if we told you watermelon halwa is a reality, would you believe it?

Well, we didn’t too. But Chef Kunal Kapur knows how to give a twist to normal fruits and make them into delectable desserts. A few days back, the chef got into his creative side and merged his love for summer fruits and desserts into an easy and fun recipe that can be made at home. In case you are looking to break the monotony with a fun recipe, here the recipe of watermelon halwa which will make your evenings super interesting.

Ingredients:

Watermelon Rind – 3 large wedges

Ghee – 2-3tbsp

Suji (semolina) – 1tbsp

Besan (gram flour) – 1 tbsp

Sugar – ½ cup

Cardamom powder – ½tsp

Nutmeg Powder – a pinch

Milk – 1cup

Almonds & Pista – Handful

Method:

Peel the outer green layer of the watermelon and then peel another layer below it. Chop the rind of the watermelons and add to a mixer and make it into a fine paste. Heat a pan and melt ghee. Mix siju, besan and cook the mixture on low flame till they turn brown in colour. Add the melon rind puree to the mixture and cook for around 15-20 minutes till it thickens. Add sugar and cook for more 10 minutes. Add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and milk to the mixture and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove the mixture from heat and garnish with almonds and pista and serve hot.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

