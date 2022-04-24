Relive your childhood with mango yoghurt popsicles. Recipe inside

Summer is the time of lip-smacking fruits and vegetables. Amongst all, the unanimous favourite is mangoes. The fruit – loaded with nutrients – is known for its taste, variety and the range of dishes where it can fit in. From ice creams to shakes to juices to the unripe ones used in curries, mangoes are known for being a common favourite in every household. From relishing mango ice cream with friends to whipping up a mango shake at home to enjoy with family, summer is awaited every year for mangoes.

One of our earlier memories of summer while returning from school involves relishing on mango popsicles bought from stalls posted outside the school gate. With friends, we would beat the heat while walking back home with mango popsicles. Chef Shivesh Bhatia tapped on our nostalgia of summer evenings with an easy recipe of mango yoghurt popsicles that can be made at home. "I love when you can whip up a refreshing dessert by just spending 5 minutes in the kitchen and these yogurt popsicles are my summer dreams come true," he wrote. Take a look at the recipe here.

Ingredients:

½ cup yogurt/ homemade dahi

¾ cup mango puree

1-2 tbsp honey

Method:

Make mango puree and add yoghurt and honey to the mixture. Whip the mixture nicely so that the lumps are gone. Then take kulfi moulds and pour the mix and add ice cream sticks on top. Freeze for 8-10 hours before taking them out. Serve chilled!

Health benefits:

Mangoes come with multiple health benefits for the body. They are loaded with magnesium and potassium, which helps in regulating the pulse and the blood pressure. Mangoes – a source of mangiferin – helps in reducing the inflammation of the heart. They also help in stabilising the digestive system of the body.

(Recipe: Shivesh Bhatia, Chef)

