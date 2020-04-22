Drool over and create some mango magic

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:04 IST

Alphonso, Dasheri , Langra , Chausa, Amrapali... names that bring back memories of sweet summer season gifted with the king of fruits - mango. From enjoying the glorious ripe fruit to sugary shakes, mango memories are deeply embedded. And with ample time in hand due to the lockdown, why not experiment and create more mango memories. From creamy yoghurt to spicy tangy salsa and refreshing coolers to easy-peasy salad, there’s plenty you can do to prepare culinary delights using fresh mangoes. Here are some exciting recipes using mangoes for you to try out.

Baked mango yoghurt.

Baked Mango Yoghurt by Anjali Mohan, chef and director at Danbro

Ingredients: 250 gm heavy cream (cream from milk), 230 gm hung curd, 300 gm condensed milk or make rabdi at home from milk, 200 gm fresh Mango purée, 5 gm cardamom powder

Method: Mix all the above ingredients together in a large bowl whisk it well without any lumps. Divide equally in baking bowls (ovenproof) and keep it in a deep tray for baking with water. Fill the tray with water till 40% height of baking bowls and place the tray in oven for baking. It will take 22 to 25 minutes at 180*C for getting set. After baking, take the bowls out from the tray very carefully. Refrigerate it for 1 hour. And serve it with mint leaves and pistachios flakes. You can dice ripe mango and use it as garnish.

Chilli Mango Grilled Chicken Breast with Tangy Mango Salsa by Vinayak Gupta, chef and partner at Beep

Ingredients to make grilled chicken breast : 4 chicken breasts, 1/4 cup mango juice, 1/3 cup olive oil, 3-4 cloves chopped garlic, 1 tsp red chilli powder, juice of one lime, 1/2 tsp brown sugar, salt and crushed pepper to taste

Method: In a bowl add mango juice, 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil, chopped Garlic, red chilli powder, lime juice, brown sugar, salt and crushed pepper. Wash and clean chicken breast and marinade it with the above mixture for at least 2 hours. Heat your grill/pan and season with olive oil. Place chicken breasts on the grill and cook on both sides till done. Slice each breast and place it in the serving dish. Pour the over left marination into a hot pan with 1/2 cup water (use the same pan that was used for chicken) and reduce into saucy consistency. Spread over the sliced chicken evenly. Serve hot chicken with Tangy Mango Salsa.

Ingredients for tangy mango salsa : 3 cups diced ripe mangoes, 1/4 cup diced raw mangoes, 1 onion, peeled and diced, 1 tomato diced ( seedless), 1/4 cup chopped canned jalapeños, 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, juice of one lime, salt and Pepper to taste

Method: Toss all ingredients together until combined. Season with salt and pepper if needed. Let it rest for 30 mins before serving.

And if the sweetness of mangoes is too much to handle for you, here are some recipes to try with raw mangoes:

Bubbly mango cooler.

Bubbly Mango Cooler by chef Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Dhansoo Cafe

Ingredients: 200 gm raw mango, 20 gm whole jeera, 5-6 mint leaves, pinch of black salt and black pepper, ½ tsp sugar, 250 ml Sprite and 3-4p ice cubes

Method: Wash and boil raw mango with the skin. Take out the pulp from raw mango. Roast whole jeera and crush it into powder. Take a steel pot or Boston shaker , add raw mango pulp, mint leaves, sugar, salt, black pepper, jeera powder and ice cubes, mix it well with help of muddler. Pour the raw mango mixture in a glass and top it with sprite, stir a bit to mix partially. Garnish with mint sprigs and serve chilled.

Raw mango Som Tam salad.

Raw Mango Som Tam by chef Nishant Choubey

Ingredients: 100 gm raw mango shavings, 20 gm coriander roots, 100 gm palm sugar or jaggery, 50ml lemon, 1 regular tomato or cherry tomato, 2 fresh chillies, few drops of dark soy sauce few drops, 40 gm dry tamarind, 30gm fried peanuts and Aromat powder (optional)

Method: To make the dressing for the salad, boil dry tamarind and strain it. Add grated jaggery, lemon, soy sauce, aromat powder.

Take a mortar and pestle or imam dasta. First add coriander roots, cherry tomato and chillies and crush it well, add a bit of salt. Add raw mango shavings and crush it too. Take the mixture out in a separate bowl and add the dressing. Serve it with fried peanuts.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.