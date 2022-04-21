Summer special: 6 delectable mango recipes you must try this summer

It's the season of juicy and delicious mangoes and all the lovers of the king of fruits are leaving no opportunity to dig into a plate of this freshly cut seasonal delight. Have it with your meals or cherish it as a mid-day snack, many nutritionists would advise you to go for mangoes this season considering they are a storehouse of magnesium and potassium and can even prevent inflammation of heart apart from a range of other benefits. (Also read: Mango season is here. Nutritionist reveals the right time and way to eat the fruit)

There are many ways to consume mangoes in summer. Apart from eating as it is, you can try making ice creams, drinks, shakes, desserts and even have it with your favourite breakfast cereal. Here are some amazing mango recipes to try.

1. Dairy Free Mango Ice-Cream

Recipe by Chef Naresh Behera, Executive Sous Chef, Regent Club by Brigade Group

Dairy-free mango ice cream

Ingredients:

• Mango – 500 g (fresh and ripe)

• Coconut cream – 500 ml

• Coconut milk – 450 ml (thick)

• Sugar – 150 g

• Honey – 40 ml

Method:

• Add coconut cream, coconut milk, honey and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil on a low flame.

• Simmer for a couple of minutes.

• Remove from the flame and add to a blender (while still hot) along with 450 g mango and blend to a fine paste.

• Transfer the mixture to a container and refrigerate for 8 hours.

• Add the chilled mixture to a hand churner or an ice cream churner and churn for 25 to 40 minutes until you achieve the soft creamy consistency of your choice.

• Transfer the mixture to a pre-chilled tray, cover with foil or plastic wrap and freeze until the ice cream sets. Serve along with diced mango pieces.

2. Mango Orange Liqueur Cheesecake with sugar ball

By Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sweet biscuit crumbs

• 60 g butter, melted

• 2 tablespoons cocoa

• 500 g block cream cheese, softened

• 3/4 cup caster sugar

• 1/4 cup orange juice

• 2 tablespoons Cointreau liqueur

• 1 1/2 tablespoons gelatine dissolved in 1/4 cup boiling water

• 2 teaspoons grated orange rind

• 1/2 cup cream, lightly whipped

• 425 g of mango fresh diced

• 2 gold gelatin leaves

• 50 gm sugar ball

Method:

• Line the base and sides of a 20 cm (8 inches) round pan

• Combine biscuit crumbs, butter and cocoa. Press into base of the spring form pan; chill

• Drain the mango slices, reserving the syrup.

• Place the syrup in a bowl and puree the mango slices.

• Put 3/4 cup of pureed mango aside for the cheesecake and place the remaining puree in the bowl with the reserved syrup

3. Coconut Mango Oatmeal

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Ingredients:

• ½ cup rolled oats

• ½ cup unsweetened milk (Almond)

• ½ cup mango

• 1 spoon shredded coconut

• 1 1/2 honey

Method:

• Heat the milk. Add well-cooked oats to it

• Add diced mango and shredded coconut in it

• Finish it with honey

4. Mango Dessert Glass

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Mango dessert glass

Ingredients:

• 1 cup milk

• ½ cup cream

• 1tbsp honey

• ½ tsp cinnamon powder

• ½ cup mango pieces

• Mint spring for garnish

Method:

• Heat the pan, add milk and cream together and reduce it to half

• Then add honey, cinnamon powder

• Take out from flame, then add mango pieces

• Pour this mixture in a glass. Freeze it for two hours

• Then serve garnished with mint spring

5. Mango smoothie

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cup yoghurt

• 1 cup mango (Alphonso)

• 1 cup milk

• 1 tbsp honey

• ½ cup milk

Method

• Take a bowl and add yoghurt, milk, mango pulp, honey and mango ice cream

• Then blend with hand blender

• Serve in glass

6. Mango Bircher Muesli

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Mango Bircher Muesli

Ingredients:

• 1 cup oats

• ½ cup dice mango

• 1 cup yoghurt

• 2 cup milk

• 1/2 cup honey

• ½ cup mango pulp

• 2 tbsp raisins

• 1 1/2 tbsp apricot

Method

• Take a bowl, add oats, milk, honey, mango pulp, raisins, apricot and yoghurt

• Soak it the entire night

• Mix well before serving

• Then add fresh cut mango

• Serve in a bowl