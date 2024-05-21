Buffalo Wild Wings announces unlimited wings and fries deal, here's what to know

Beloved American restaurant franchise Buffalo Wild Wings has recently come up with an exciting all-you-can-eat deal. The company announced Sunday that it is offering unlimited boneless wings and fries for $19.99. The limited-time promotional deal can be availed on Mondays and Wednesdays through July 10. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers unlimited boneless wings and fries every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time(Buffalo Wild Wings)

The limited-time offer will be available across all Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants nationwide, the company told USA Today. However, it is applicable for dine-in orders only and is limited to one person per order. The deal also forbids the customers from sharing their meals. Customers can feast on unlimited wings from any one of the company's 26 iconic sauces and seasonings.

The combo meal also comes with unlimited fries. Buffalo Wild Wings has a wide range of sauce flavours, some of which are- mango habanero, lemon pepper, original buffalo, Thai curry and Nashville hot. In addition to their usual sauces, the company is also serving wings in special sauces- honey sriracha and honey garlic, for a limited period only.

Special takeout and delivery offer

For now, customers can also take advantage of the promo code- GOWINGS. The coupon allows customers to add 6-count traditional or boneless wings and get them for free. However, the promo code can only be used on takeout and delivery orders of $10 or more. This special takeout offer will run through June 30 and cannot be clubbed with any other discount coupon.

While the limited-time honey sriracha and honey garlic sauces are available on all orders, the company has another special sauce that is exclusive to takeout and delivery orders only. Buffalo Wild Wings describes the golden fire sauce as “the perfect blend of Sting and Zing, where sweet and tangy Carolina Gold meets fiery chiles.”