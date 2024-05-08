Starbucks introduces new boba tea-style drinks, here's what to know

After Lavender-flavoured beverages, Starbucks has now introduced new boba tea-style drinks. As part of its latest Summer menu revamps, the coffee chain is offering three fruity drinks with raspberry-flavoured “pearls” or bubbles. Starbucks' latest item will be available across US stores for a limited time until stocks last. The company announced the debut of the new Summer-Berry Refreshers in a statement released Tuesday. Starbucks introduces new boba tea-style Summertime Refreshers beverages for a limited time(Starbucks/ Instagram)

Starbucks announces all-new Summer-Berry Refreshers

According to the company's statement, the all-new Refreshers beverages feature “a layer of new popping raspberry-flavoured pearls that add a burst of fruity flavour.” The trio of beverages include Summer-Berry, Summer-Berry with Lemonade, and Summer Skies. Each drink comes with a special layer of colourful fruity pearls at the bottom of the cup, inspired by popular Asian boba or bubble tea.

Simon Vuong, beverage developer for Starbucks, said in a feature story on the company's official website, “We started out thinking about summer moments like hanging out by the pool and having a barbecue with friends. We have never had a blue beverage, but when we first created the recipe, the color really captured the feeling we were going for – reminiscent of long, summer days and bright skies for everyone to enjoy.”

“We started with fruit pieces, but we wanted something even bolder. So, we thought, ‘Let’s put fruit-flavored pearls in the beverage and try it out.’ It’s very fun the way it delivers the flavor when it pops in your mouth,” Vuong added.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew makes a comeback

As part of its Summertime menu, Starbucks is also bringing back the beloved White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. The fan-favourite beverage is made from sweet macadamia syrup topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles. This comeback item will also be available across US stores for a limited time till the stocks last.