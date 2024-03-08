Sip into spring: Starbucks introduces two lavender oatmilk drinks as part of new spring menu



On Thursday, March 7th, Starbucks announced the arrival of its new springtime menu, introducing two new seasonal beverages infused with the delicate essence of lavender. “Lavender is the perfect flavour to transition us from the winter season into spring,” said Patrick Penny, Starbucks beverage developer. Starbucks' new spring menu includes Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks new spring menu includes, Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte (Starbucks)

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha:

This refreshing beverage showcases Starbucks’ smooth and creamy matcha blended with oat milk, served over and topped with lavender cream cold foam, offering sweet and subtle floral notes.

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte:

Combining Starbucks' Blonde Espresso with creamy oat milk, this drink is complemented by ice and infused with the gentle floral fragrance of lavender. Additionally, it is available hot for those seeking a cosy option.

More spring-themed beverages

Meanwhile, Starbucks reserve locations in Seattle, New York, and Chicago are introducing new malt and affogato beverages alongside three delectable Avocado Toast varieties, adding a touch of exclusivity to the spring lineup.

Starbucks launched new spring-themed merchandise ( Starbucks)

In addition to the new lavender-filled spring menu, Starbucks presents a vibrant array of merchandise, featuring colourful cold cups, curved hot cups, and stainless steel tumblers, namely, Seafoam Green Shell Cold Cup (24 oz), Multicolour Sherbet Cold Cup (24 oz), Iridescent Glass Water Bottle (20 oz), Stainless Steel Curved Tumbler (16 oz), Gradient Orange Sherbet Cold Cup (24 oz), Metallic Magenta Cold Cup (24 oz), and Pastel Pink Curved Mug (14 oz).

"Starbucks is also introducing artist Shae Anthony’s joyful collection of drinkware as part of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series," the chain said in a news release. Starbucks has also released a reward promotion strategy; Starbucks Rewards members who bring a reusable cup will earn 25 bonus Stars and a 10 cents discount on their beverage. These collectors' dream items will be available for a limited time at participating U.K. stores while the supply lasts.