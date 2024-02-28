Beverage Travel: Beer and beer bath in Prague, the world’s drinking capital

In Czechia, beer isn't merely a beverage; it's a way of life, and its capital Prague, boasts a captivating history intertwined with the art of brewing, a cultural cornerstone that has shaped the city's identity for centuries. Renowned globally for its Pilsner lagers, this crisp and golden creation redefined brewing and globally became a defining style for countless brews. Today, Czechia boasts an impressive 400 breweries and counting! (Also read | Watch: Nitin Gadkari welcomed in traditional 'Maharashtrian way' in Prague) Known as the Beer Drinking Capital of the World, here’s all you wanted to know about beer in Prague, including beer baths & beer spa.(Freepik)

Best pubs in Prague:

Best pubs in Prague:

• U Zlatého Tygra: A traditional Czech pub and former hub of 20th-century political dissidence housed in a 14th-century building. With the beer, try marinated beer cheese and grilled pork or sausage served with mustard and horseradish.

• Pivo a párek: Literally, beer & frankfurter, it has a huge offering of beer selection that changes weekly.

• Kasarna Kalin: Former barracks, this is more than a pub, it hosts film screenings and also puts up a ice-rink in winter.

• Bar Cobra: Easily found because of its black awnings, it has draught beer, sparkling wine and a seasonal cocktail menu.

• Dva Kohouti: The name means ‘two cocks’ and has an industrial vibe. Don’t miss the house lager, brewed on-site.

• Pivnice U Sadu: Built in the 1920s, it is a haven for beer lovers.

• Bukowski’s Bar: Reasonably priced cocktails served in dim candlelight. Open every day from 7 pm to 3 am.

• Cross Club: A late-night club known for draught beer, wine and shots.

• Veltin: Known for wine exclusively from countries within the former Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Top 5 Beer Things to do

• Take a Brewery Tour: Delve into the history and brewing processes with a guided brewery tour. Visit renowned breweries such as Pilsner Urquell in nearby Plzeň or in Prague itself.

• The Beer Original Experience opened in 2023 is must to see in Prague. It tells the story of the creation of the world’s first golden beer.

• Attend Beer Festivals or Events: Check the local events calendar for beer festivals or beer-related events happening during your visit. The Czech Beer Festival in Prague, held annually, is a fantastic opportunity to sample a wide array of Czech beers, enjoy live music, and indulge in traditional Czech cuisine.

• Take a Beer Spa: Soak in a vat filled with beer loaded with natural elements integral to beer production, such as malt, hops, and yeast. These ingredients are renowned for their skin-friendly properties and overall wellness and health benefits. Some beer spa packages even incorporate beer tasting into the session, allowing participants to indulge in various local beers after their beer bath. Cost: $ 128.75 per adult

• Go to Ice Pub: Here, everything is made of ice: walls, bar, tables, sculptures and even your own personal glass. In Ice Pub Prague, the temperature is kept at minus 7 degrees Celsius all year round.

Top 5 things to do beyond the beer tour/tasting.

• Visit Prague Castle and St. Vitus Cathedral: Explore the iconic Prague Castle, one of the largest castle complexes in the world. Marvel at the stunning architecture of St. Vitus Cathedral, located within the castle grounds. The panoramic views of the city from the castle are breathtaking.

• Stroll through Old Town Square and Charles Bridge: Explore the Old Town Square, surrounded by charming medieval structures. Walk through the iconic Charles Bridge, adorned with statues and providing breathtaking vistas of the Vltava River. As you meander across the bridge, enjoy the melodic tones of the hang instrument, resonating alongside various other street artists.

• Discover the Astronomical Clock and Jewish Quarter: Admire the Prague Astronomical Clock, a medieval marvel that comes to life hourly. Explore the history of the Jewish Quarter, home to synagogues, the Jewish Cemetery, and the historic Jewish Museum.

• Cruise along the Vltava River: Enjoy a relaxing boat cruise on the Vltava River. Evening cruises, with the city lit up, offer a particularly enchanting experience.

A trip to Pilsen: Pilsen is the birthplace of the world-famous Pilsner lager. The Pilsner Urquell Brewery, founded in 1842, is credited with creating the first-ever pale lager. Pilsen hosts an annual Pilsner Fest celebrating its beer heritage.

Once you reach Pilsen, you should definitely explore:

· The famous Pilsner Urquell Brewery, where Pilsner beer was first brewed in 1842. Take a guided tour to learn about the brewing process, history, and enjoy a tasting of freshly brewed beer

· Take a tour of its historical underground tunnels. These tunnels were used for brewing, storage, and even as bomb shelters during wartime.

· Explore the Pilsen Town Hall and its iconic tower. The building is a mix of Gothic and Renaissance architecture and offers guided tours.

· Explore the local brewpubs and beer gardens to savour different Czech beers and experience the social aspect of beer culture in Pilsen.