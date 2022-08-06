Top French scientist tweets apology for ‘scientific joke’: ‘Star or sausage?’
France’s love for food is well-known. But sharing a photo of a Spanish delicacy - and then calling it a star - brought a top scientist under fire this week, finally prompting him to apologise to his 92.5 K followers on Twitter.
Étienne Klein, Research Director, The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission or CEA, last week shared a picture on the microblogging site and gave quite an elaborate description, which many ended up believing. He said it was taken by the James Webb Telescope. “Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” read his post, roughly translated from French.
The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the largest and most powerful. Last month, NASA released the deepest and sharpest infrared images of the distant universe known so far, which were captured by the JWST.
But the photo that Klein shared was not that of a star. It was a slice of chorizo, Spanish sausage relished for its bold flavours. The ‘joke’, however, was not relished so much.
“In view of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement. Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority as much as of the spontaneous eloquence of certain images….,” tweeted Klein on August 1.
On Wednesday, he finally apologised, and added that he intended "to urge caution regarding images that seem to speak for themselves." “I come to present my apologies to those whom my hoax, which had nothing original about it, may have shocked,” read his tweet, roughly translated from French.
"Well yes, people fell into the trap because it was a scientist who made the comment," read a post. Another user pointed out that the image was shared earlier too. "However, this joke is old, made during the lunar eclipse of July 27, 2018," the post read.
-
Digital World seeks delay on merger with Trump's social media amid probes
Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger. The termination date to complete the merger is Sept. 8, 2022. The announcement comes amid probes by US regulators over the proposed merger.
-
Flash floods strand 1,000 people in Death Valley National Park
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said The park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented “nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning.”
-
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told to pay extra $45 mn in punitive damages
A Texas jury on Friday ordered Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim, a day after he was ordered to pay $4.1 million in actual damages for claiming that the school shooting was a hoax. Their six-year-old, Jesse Lewis, was killed in the shooting. Friday's unanimous ruling closes the two-week trial in Travis County, Texas.
-
China can lower tensions over Taiwan by ending ‘provocative’ drills: US
The United States condemned China on Friday for cutting off bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas, and said Beijing can ease tensions over Taiwan by ending its "provocative" military drills. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that China's decision to halt engagement on climate change and other issues was "fundamentally irresponsible. They think they're punishing us by shutting down this channel," Kirby told reporters.
-
Kyiv accuses Russians of strikes on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant site
Ukraine on Friday accused Russian forces of strikes near a nuclear reactor at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the country's southeast, which has been occupied since the early days of the invasion. The global nuclear watchdog IAEA has been trying for weeks to send a team to inspect the plant. The Zaporizhzhia plant in southeast Ukraine is the largest in Europe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics