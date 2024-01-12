Fall in love with the lavender hue this season

LEHENGA AFFAIR Jacqueline Fernandez in a lavender pantsuit set (Photo: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a lavender lehenga(Photo: Instagram)

Take a break from the reds and pinks and choose a calming and optimistic lavender coloured lehenga as you perform your bridesmaid duties. Like actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, play with tones from the muted colour family for contrast. Accessorise with stacked bangles and teardrop earrings.

WERKING THE MUTED SHADE

Jacqueline Fernandez in a lavender pantsuit set (Photo: Instagram)

For a workwear wardrobe makeover, look for a hyper-feminine pantsuit set like actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The soft shade will play its charm as you present a pitch in style. Close off with a pair of white pumps or loafers and your hair tied in a middle-parted low ponytail.

SENSUAL SLAY

Mrunal Thakur in a lavender monochrome dress(Photo: Instagram)

One can never go wrong in a sensual lavender monochrome dress like actor Mrunal Thakur’s, which is inarguably perfect for a staycation. Featuring a halter neckline for an oomph effect, ruched pattern and cinched waistline, it is a bona fide dreamy look.

CHIC TALE

Malaika Arora in a lavender midi dress(Photo: Instagram)

For a last-minute date night look, a casual midi dress in the dusty pastel shade à la actor Malaika Arora will make a chic statement effortlessly. On a feminine note, opt for glossy lips, soft curls and glazed donut nails to finish it off. Let the thigh-high slit do all the talking as you walk around in ankle-strap heels.

PAINTING THE TOWN LAVENDER

Sunny Leone in a lavender sparkly one-shoulder dress(Photo: Instagram)

A milestone birthday or event coming up? Look out for a sparkly one-shoulder dress in lavender like actor Sunny Leone for a main character fashion moment. Cap off the look with dangling diamond earrings and a pair of silver metallic pumps.

MINI MAGIC

Palak Tiwari in a mini lavender dress(Photo: Instagram)

Beat the monsoon gloom by slipping into a mini lavender dress like actor Palak Tiwari. With a no-fuss silhouette and a pocket in the front, style it with a pair of transparent PVC gum boots for a lazy and functional brunch fit.

DHOTI WAY

Masoom Minawala Mehta in a lavender dhoti set (Photo: Instagram)

For an Indo-western route, take style cues from fashion creator Masoom Minawala Mehta and don a dhoti set in the cool-toned purple hue. Perfect for a sangeet event, the monochrome look consisting of an embellished cape over a bralette and dhoti pants will ensure you rank high on the elegance metre.

GET THE LAVENDER TREND RIGHT