Molten chocolate and espresso elegance is now trending in Tinseltown

Molten gooey dark chocolate, a steaming cup of espresso, or the earth soaked after the first rains with Petrichor in the air, the colour brown can evoke such vivid and appealing thoughts. And it seems like celebrities, both in the international and domestic sphere, are finally ready to welcome this warm colour that is usually associated with strength and reliability. Sydney Sweeney in New York City in an espresso-inspired outfit(Instagram)

Looking through the international lens

Recently, actor Sydney Sweeney took to the streets of New York City, USA, and wore a monochromatic brown look. She was wrapped up a long brown leather trench jacket. She wore a brown mini skirt and a camel-coloured turtleneck along with knee-high boots and stockings. Embracing earthy hue, she even opted to wear a latter-inspired makeup look, that had become very popular on social media last year.

Florence Pugh in a Valentino brown sequin dress with a hood (Instagram)

From singer-actor Ariana Grande mimicking a chocolate bar in a head-to-toe brown fit while out and about in New York, USA to actor Florence jumping on the hooded dress trend in a custom Valentino brown sequin dress while on a promotional tour for her new film in London. The hood was custom-made for the actor, who adopted method dressing, by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Victoria Monét at the Grammy Cover Party in a brown corset dress(Instagram)

Singers Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monét, both showing off the versatility of the colour with their figure-hugging dresses. At the 66th Annual Grammy's, singer Miley Cyrus wore a custom Gucci sequin dress designed by designer Sabato De Sarno with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag and Gucci Signoria pumps.

Miley Cyrus in head-to-toe Gucci for the Grammys(Instagram)

Brown: The colour of luxury

Brown according to designer Neha Mehra “is a colour of luxury”. This colour has seen global acceptance as she says, “There has been a shift towards natural and earthy elements. It has always been considered a classic neutral in the fashion world. It’s something that can be styled very easily and in many ways, and can add warmth to any outfit.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a brown leather dress with a thigh-high slit(Instagram)

maBack home, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a one-shoulder brown leather dress with a thigh-high slight from House Of CB during a press tour for her project, while actor Alia Bhatt wore a Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture dress straight off the Paris Couture Week runway, that featured a corset top and a caged skirt with rosettes, another fan-favourite this season. On the other hand, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a drape skirt and blazer set from Ārohi.

Styling is key

If you want to adopt this colour palette in your wardrobe, try adding hints of chocolate brown through leather skirts like actor Khushi Kapoor, or a trench jacket like actor Sweeney Sydney.

Khushi Kapoor and her friend match in brown hues(Instagram)

For the model-off-duty look, wear a blue denim skirt, white shirt and add a brown tote leather bag. Keep your accessories in the same tone, as you match your shoes, belt and watch to the bag.

“To elevate your espresso brown look, opt for monochromatic style. You can also pair this colour with neutrals, like beige or white, for a sophisticated vibe,” shares designer Kaushal Goenka, adding, “Accessorise with gold or bronze jewellery to complement the warmth of the colour.”