Employee says he paid ₹1 crore in tax over 14 years, got ‘no support’ after losing job

“14 years of career, paid close to 1 crore as income tax so far. Now, being laid off. Absolutely no trace of any support system. Thank you India,” Nowsath wrote in his X post two days ago.

An Indian professional claims he paid nearly ₹1 crore as income tax over 14 years, only to receive no support after being laid off. Mohamed Nowsath questioned the country’s lack of social security in an X post that has sparked a debate over unemployment benefits and taxation.

Post sparks debate The post sparked a debate about social security in India which only intensified after Nowsath, in a follow-up post, shared that his severance pay would also be taxed.

“Just learned that my severance pay will also be taxed! I don't know what to say,” he wrote.

Some people in the comments section agreed with the laid-off employee about the lack of social security in India. Social security is a government-run system that provides financial support to people and families during difficult times. It helps those who lose income because of retirement, unemployment, disability, illness, or injuries suffered at work.

Others, however, said that the burden of saving and having a contingency fund should fall on the individual and not the government.

“What support system is expected?” asked one X user, to which Nowsath replied: “A certain percentage of salary or income tax being paid with tax exemption for 3-6 months may be?!”