Oracle severance pay: What amount will laid off workers in India and US get in compensation?

Thousands of Oracle employees were recently laid off, receiving notifications via email that their positions had been eliminated. The communication provided employees with a severance package that encompassed several weeks of base salary along with the encashment of certain leaves and benefits. Information regarding the severance formula applied by the company for its Indian workforce has emerged on social media. However, no official statement has been offered by the company on the matter so far. Oracle has laid off thousands of employees in India, offering a severance package including salary, leave encashment, and bonuses (PTI)

“In India, around 12,000 employees have been laid off. The company is planning another mass layoff within a month,” two people impacted by the layoff told PTI soon after the announcement.

Last week, the news agency announced that Oracle is providing 15 days' salary to every employee who has completed one year of service in India. This is in addition to one month of unpaid wages until the termination date, leave encashment, gratuity based on eligibility, and payment for a one-month notice period. Furthermore, Oracle has proposed a two-month salary as a bonus. However, this severance package is exclusively available to those who choose to resign from the company voluntarily and amicably.

Also Read: Oracle layoffs: Check steps needed for H-1B visa holders to maintain legal status in US

Oracle lays off 12,000 employees: What we know about severance formula Information regarding the extensive layoffs in India is limited, as Oracle has not disclosed any official data or statistics. Affected employees have resorted to social media to share their experiences and insights about the severance pay scheme.

Posts on platforms such as X and Reddit suggest that the company intends to determine the severance package by rounding up the total years of service of each employee and adding an additional three months to this total. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of these posts.

The calculations are expected to be based on gross salary and will also encompass insurance coverage valued at ₹20,000.

Employees who have been laid off will receive approximately one month’s salary for each year of service with the company. This amount includes 15 days as required by Indian legislation, along with an extra 15 days as a goodwill gesture. Additionally, they will be compensated with one month of ‘gardening leave’ salary, which refers to a paid notice period during which no work is required. Furthermore, they will receive an ex gratia bonus equivalent to two additional months’ salary. Any unused leave and gratuity will be compensated separately.