Oracle layoffs: Check steps needed for H-1B visa holders to maintain legal status in US

In a video shared on Instagram, she suggested, “ H-1B workers who were recently laid off should act quickly to ensure they remain legal in the U.S.”

Gabriela Urizar, an immigration attorney at Manifest Law, highlighted the necessity of swift action for H-1B workers who have been laid off to ensure compliance with U.S. immigration regulations.

For H-1B employees affected by this job termination, it is crucial to take immediate steps to preserve their legal status in the United States.

Oracle, the American technology giant, has recently terminated the employment of thousands of staff members, including a significant number of H-1B visa holders, as of March 31, 2026. This action reflects a broader trend within the technology industry, where prominent firms such as Amazon and Microsoft are also reducing their workforce.

What is the 60-day grace period? Luckily, H-1B visa holders who find themselves unemployed are afforded a 60-day grace period to remain in the United States legally. However, Urizar warned that this grace period is not automatically assured and could be reduced or rescinded by the Department of Homeland Security at its discretion. The countdown commences from the final day of employment, making it crucial for those who have been laid off to take prompt action.

What H-1B employees should do after job loss For H-1B visa holders, who have been laid off, must try five key steps to consider:

Verify your Form I-94: Access the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website to confirm your "admit until" date on Form I-94. This date indicates the duration of your legal stay in the U.S. If your I-94 is set to expire within 60 days, the grace period will be reduced.

Transfer your H-1B to a new employer: Seek a new employer willing to submit a new Form I-129 petition on your behalf. Once the petition is submitted, you may commence employment with the new employer, even prior to its full approval.

Consider altering your visa status: If obtaining a new job within 60 days proves unfeasible, you may apply to change to a different visa category, such as a student visa or a B-2 visitor visa.

Explore Green Card possibilities: If you are in the process of acquiring a Green Card and possess an approved Form I-140, you might be eligible to apply for adjustment of status.

Refrain from leaving the US: Avoid traveling outside the US during your grace period. Departing the country terminates the grace period, and re-entry may become complicated or even denied.

Oracle initiated its most recent wave of job reductions on March 31, with many employees allegedly receiving termination notifications as early as 6:00 am. The internal message conveyed that their positions had been terminated with immediate effect. These reductions affected several critical departments, including Oracle Health, Cloud, Sales, and NetSuite, impacting both newly hired staff and long-serving employees with decades of experience.

It is thought that these job reductions are part of the company's larger strategy to optimize operations and reallocate substantial investments towards sectors such as artificial intelligence.