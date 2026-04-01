Indian techie on H-1B accused of 'scam' by Texas whistleblower Sara Gonzales over food truck

A viral video of a heated confrontation between a Texas whistleblower and an Indian H-1B visa holder has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Sara Gonzales claimed she had uncovered an "H-1B scam," alleging the techie is illegally operating and owning a food truck while on a specialised work visa. Sara Gonzales accused an Indian techie in the US of “H-1B scam”. (X/@SaraGonzalesTX)

“I confronted an H-1B tech worker ILLEGALLY running a food truck business,” Gonzales wrote while sharing a video. The clip captures her walking up to the Golconda Xpress Indian Food Truck and confronting Naveen Tummala. According to her, his H-1B is sponsored by Flexera Global Inc., but she claimed that he calls himself the owner of the food truck.

Also Read: Indian techie questions future in US after being offered just $3/hour raise: ‘This is insulting’

During the confrontation, Tummala agreed that he was on an H-1B but denied working on the truck or owning it. He said it belongs to his wife, and at times he helps her with technical issues. Gonzales argued that Tummala was lying and that she had proof he works full-time on the truck.

Tummala shared that he is a chef and knows the recipes, but he doesn’t work on his food truck, which he said his wife owns and operates.

"I am off my duty. I cannot help my wife, or what? Do you think I am getting paid for it? I know my rules. I know my rights," Tummala said. When Gonzales asked why his wife was not at the truck, he added, “Do you think the business owners are always at the businesses they own?"

The techie continued, "You can do whatever you want. You think that's American. You guys do the same thing for everybody. Go ahead and check your backyard.’

At this point, Gonzales mockingly said that she was unable to understand Tummala’s English.

Following this, Tummala asked Gonzales to apologise and asked her to get off his property. He said, “You can do whatever you want. You think that's American. You guys do the same thing for everybody. Go ahead and check your backyard.”

Gonzales threatens to report him to the authorities as she leaves the premises.