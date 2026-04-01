Indian techie on H-1B accused of 'scam' by Texas whistleblower Sara Gonzales over food truck
A video of a heated argument between an Indian tech professional on H-1B and US-based whistleblower Sara Gonzales over a food truck in Texas has gone viral.
A viral video of a heated confrontation between a Texas whistleblower and an Indian H-1B visa holder has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Sara Gonzales claimed she had uncovered an "H-1B scam," alleging the techie is illegally operating and owning a food truck while on a specialised work visa.
“I confronted an H-1B tech worker ILLEGALLY running a food truck business,” Gonzales wrote while sharing a video. The clip captures her walking up to the Golconda Xpress Indian Food Truck and confronting Naveen Tummala. According to her, his H-1B is sponsored by Flexera Global Inc., but she claimed that he calls himself the owner of the food truck.
Also Read: Indian techie questions future in US after being offered just $3/hour raise: ‘This is insulting’
During the confrontation, Tummala agreed that he was on an H-1B but denied working on the truck or owning it. He said it belongs to his wife, and at times he helps her with technical issues. Gonzales argued that Tummala was lying and that she had proof he works full-time on the truck.
Tummala shared that he is a chef and knows the recipes, but he doesn’t work on his food truck, which he said his wife owns and operates.
"I am off my duty. I cannot help my wife, or what? Do you think I am getting paid for it? I know my rules. I know my rights," Tummala said. When Gonzales asked why his wife was not at the truck, he added, “Do you think the business owners are always at the businesses they own?"
The techie continued, "You can do whatever you want. You think that's American. You guys do the same thing for everybody. Go ahead and check your backyard.’
At this point, Gonzales mockingly said that she was unable to understand Tummala’s English.
Following this, Tummala asked Gonzales to apologise and asked her to get off his property. He said, “You can do whatever you want. You think that's American. You guys do the same thing for everybody. Go ahead and check your backyard.”
Gonzales threatens to report him to the authorities as she leaves the premises.
Social media reacts:
While a few congratulated Sara Gonzales, most argued that what she did was unnecessary.
An individual wrote, “So, let me get this STRAIT sorry straight: creating a business is a ‘threat’ to American jobs? So in this dimension of logic, investing capital, paying taxes, and creating jobs for Americans is a devious plot to take work away from the Americans? And why is this dude even entertaining a stranger who seems to have spent their free time stalking him and harvesting his data? Before anyone jumps on me, I’m not interested in America or defending anyone. But the irony is that a country that prides itself on ‘liberating’ other nations’ by illegally taking away their oil and resources bombing them is worried about the sanctity of a visa. Logic has officially left the room.”
Also Read: Indian man escorted off flight after demanding seat change from US-based techie
Another expressed, “You didn’t even let him speak. You were yelling at him!?!? How is it reporting honestly!?!? What is the scam you are talking about!?!? H4 can do a business. Husband helping her wife!?!? Which one is a scam!?! Why don’t you look into Hispanic community in Texas!?!? Aren’t they already above 30%. Have done any reporting on them!?! Harassing legal people or visa process you know nothing about while not reporting what’s happening in own community is honest!?!?”
A third posted, “We live in a world where working hard and honestly is being questioned and punished.” A fourth commented, “He's not working if he's not getting paid. It's called volunteering.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More