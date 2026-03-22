Indian man escorted off flight after demanding seat change from US-based techie

A United States-based software developer has sparked a discussion on in-flight etiquette after refusing to switch seats with an Indian man on a plane. Indian-American techie Saran Shanmugam said he was on a flight when an Indian man approached him and asked him to switch from his aisle seat to the middle seat. An Indian-American techie refused to switch seats on a flight. (Representational image)

“Was traveling a Middle Eastern airline. I had chosen the aisle seat as I typically do in advance,” Shanmugam, the Director Of Information Technology at Biophysical Society, said in an X post.

(Also read: ‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam)

Indian man escorted off flight Shanmugam said that an Indian man approached him and asked him to switch seats so he could sit with his brother. Shanmugam realised that if he switched, he would have to sit in the middle row. He refused to change his seat.

On X, the Indian-American techie wrote: “An Indian man asked me to switch seats with his brother who was sitting in the middle seat behind me. I just said no.”

The Indian man, however, refused to take no for an answer. He approached a flight attendant and started demanding the seat change. Unfortunately for him, this approach did not work either.