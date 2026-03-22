Indian man escorted off flight after demanding seat change from US-based techie
A United States-based software developer has sparked a discussion on in-flight etiquette after refusing to switch seats with an Indian man on a plane
A United States-based software developer has sparked a discussion on in-flight etiquette after refusing to switch seats with an Indian man on a plane. Indian-American techie Saran Shanmugam said he was on a flight when an Indian man approached him and asked him to switch from his aisle seat to the middle seat.
“Was traveling a Middle Eastern airline. I had chosen the aisle seat as I typically do in advance,” Shanmugam, the Director Of Information Technology at Biophysical Society, said in an X post.
(Also read: ‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam)
Indian man escorted off flight
Shanmugam said that an Indian man approached him and asked him to switch seats so he could sit with his brother. Shanmugam realised that if he switched, he would have to sit in the middle row. He refused to change his seat.
On X, the Indian-American techie wrote: “An Indian man asked me to switch seats with his brother who was sitting in the middle seat behind me. I just said no.”
The Indian man, however, refused to take no for an answer. He approached a flight attendant and started demanding the seat change. Unfortunately for him, this approach did not work either.
According to Shanmugam, the flight attendant walked the man off the plane. He was allowed to return a few minutes later and did not bring up the seat change again.
“He approached a male steward and started demanding. The steward walked him off the plane while his entire family watched. Minutes later, he was allowed to come in. Never heard a peep or a glance from him again in my direction. I assumed the airline staff ensured a lifelong undertaking from him,” Shanmugam said.
(Also read: Etihad passenger alleges sexual assault by drunk flyer on USA-India flight: ‘Was requested not to make matter public')
In the comments section, many weighed in on the incident and the importance of pre-booking seats.
“I also always do pre book my seat as I prefer aisle. Once I switched with a mother who wanted to sit with her young kids. I sincerely feel, people need to learn to pre book their seats to avoid any hassle,” wrote X user Hitesh Dahate.
“I switch seats only when it's a really small child or a really old person. The rest can suck it up for a few hours,” another said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More