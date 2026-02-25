Etihad passenger alleges sexual assault by drunk flyer on USA-India flight: ‘Was requested not to make matter public'

A woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted while on an Etihad Airways flight from the USA to India. She accused the crew of not helping her, of doubting her complaint, and even of asking her not to make the matter public. The woman accused the cabin crew of refusing to help or believe her. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

She alleged that the crew kept serving alcoholic drinks to the man even though he was drunk.

“I was sexually assaulted by a co-passenger while flying from USA to India with Etihad Airways. The passenger was heavily intoxicated. I warned him. I informed the flight attendants. I was told they would continue serving him alcohol ‘as long as he asks for it’,” the woman claimed.

She continued, “After being overserved multiple drinks, he assaulted me while I was asleep. When I reported it, instead of immediate accountability, I was questioned - ‘Did he really do this or are you lying?’ I was then requested not to make the matter public and was offered gifts as compensation. I refused.”

She added, “Let me be clear: Silence is not compensation. Gifts are not justice. And questioning a victim is not protocol. Airlines have a duty to ensure passenger safety -especially when intoxication becomes a threat. I am speaking up because women's safety is not optional. It is not negotiable. And it is not something to be covered up.”

Etihad Airways reacts to the Instagram post: “Hi. This doesn't seem right, and we definitely want to look into what happened. We have sent you a private message. Please have a look so we can assist you further. Thank you,” reads a response from the official Instagram profile of the airline.

(HT.com has reached out to Etihad Airways and the woman. This report will be updated when the individual or the airline responds.)